BRESLIN BOUND! Frankfort continues magical run with quarterfinal win over Sacred Heart

MC BAIN - The Frankfort Panthers punched their ticket to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015 by topping Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 56-46 in a division four quarterfinal on Tuesday evening.

The game was tied at 15 after the first quarter of play, with the Panthers using a strong second quarter to surge into the lead 30-21 at halftime.

The two teams played the third and fourth quarters to virtual draws, as the Panthers were able to hang on for the victory.

Evelyn VanTol led Frankfort with 18 points on the night, with teammate Kylee Harris chipping in with 15 points and Addison Chomwyk adding 13.

“It was a tough game and they were coming up on us and it’s like, alright, I’ve got to do something,” Frankfort senior Kylee Harris said. “So I just I hit that three and it just set the tone for the rest of the game.”

“I’ve been waiting for this since I was 12. I’ve always had the dream of making it to the Breslin and to be able to do it my senior year is pretty amazing,” Panther senior Evelyn VanTol said.

“I am so happy for this group of girls because they’ve worked so hard, especially the seniors,” Frankfort coach Tim Reznich said. “They’ve been here since they were managers, so they’ve been working hard for seven years, six years. And I’m just so happy for them that they’re going to have this experience, thrilled!”

Frankfort (22-5) earned their eleventh straight victory, setting them up with a semifinal matchup against Kingston on Thursday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart sees their season end with a final mark of 23-4.