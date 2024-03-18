Ferris State providing ride to Indianapolis so students can cheer on men’s basketball team

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University students have an opportunity to travel to Indianapolis to watch the men’s basketball squad will square off against Lake Superior State on Tuesday in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championship Game.

Ferris State Athletics is providing bus transportation to the event. There is no cost for the bus trip, however, each person will be responsible for their own game ticket, which costs $12, and the ticket must be purchased through Ferris State directly in order to hold a spot on the bus. Tickets will be distributed upon arrival in Indianapolis.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Nicoson Hall on the University of Indianapolis camps.

The bus will depart from the Ewigleben Sports Complex’s west side at 12 p.m. and return following the game with an expected arrival time in Big Rapids around 3 a.m. Limited seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students interested in making the trip should stop by the Ferris State Athletics Ticket Office beginning Monday inside the Ewigleben Sports Complex or call (231) 591-2888. The ticket office is open until 5 p.m. on Monday or will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday if space remains.

Students traveling will also be responsible for their own meals and the bus may stop if time permits. A concession stand is also available at Nicoson Hall.

For additional information, please call the ticket office at (231) 591-2888.