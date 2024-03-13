Elk Rapids and St. Ignace both take home regional titles

NEWBERRY — In Newberry tonight, two girls regional final games. The first game....the 15-11 West Iron County Wykons battling the 23-2 Elk Rapids Elks in D-3 Region 17 action.

This one was a battle back and forth all game with Elk Rapids beating West Iron County 47-43. The Elks will play 24-2 Lake City in Houghton Lake Tuesday in Quarterfinal action.

In the second game, the 17-7 St. Ignace Saints face the 21-4 Munising Mustangs in D-4 action.

Advertisement

The Saints started off slow and by the end of the first quarter were down 12-5.

But after that, it was all Saints.

St. Ignace takes control of the Mustangs bringing home the regional crown winning 54-33 and now play 25-1 Ishpeming next Tuesday in Gladstone.

Jillian Fraser had a great night for the Saints pouring in 22 points.