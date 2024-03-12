Laker and Bulldog hockey standouts recognized in CCHA postseason awards

Ferris State's Luigi Benincasa was one of three forwards named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team for the 2023-2024 season.

With four teams still alive to claim the CCHA Tournament Championship, and an automatic berth to the NCAA Hockey Tournament, the league has released their all-conference and all-rookie teams, as well as naming the finalists for their individual end of season awards.

Three members of the Lake Superior State Lakers and one Ferris State Bulldog earned recognition.

ALL-CCHA 1ST TEAM

Forwards: Sam Morton, Sr., Minnesota State; Lleyton Roed, So., Bemidji State; Jared Westcott, Sr., Lake Superior State

Defensemen: Kyle Looft, 5th Yr., Bemidji State; Eric Pohlkamp, Fr., Bemidji State

Goaltender: Mattias Sholl, Jr., Bemidji State

ALL-CCHA 2ND TEAM

Forwards: Isaac Gordon, Fr., Michigan Tech; Connor Milburn, So., Lake Superior State; Lucas Wahlin, So. St. Thomas

Defensemen: Evan Murr, Fr., Minnesota State; Josh Zinger, So., Northern Michigan

Goaltender: Blake Pietila, Sr., Michigan Tech

CCHA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Forwards: Luigi Benincasa, Ferris State; Isaac Gordon, Michigan Tech; John Herrington, Lake Superior State

Defensemen: Evan Murr, Minnesota State; Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State

Goaltender: Cole Moore, Bowling Green

CCHA Forward of the Year Finalists:

Sam Morton, Sr., Minnesota State; Lleyton Roed, So., Bemidji State; Jared Westcott, Sr., Lake Superior State

CCHA Defensemen of the Year Finalists:

Kyle Looft, 5th Yr., Bemidji State; Evan Murr, Fr., Minnesota State; Eric Pohlkamp, Fr., Bemidji State

CCHA Goaltender of the Year Finalists:

Blake Pietila, Sr., Michigan Tech; Mattias Sholl, Jr., Bemidji State; Jake Sibell, Jr., St. Thomas

CCHA Rookie of the Year Finalists:

Isaac Gordon, Michigan Tech; Cole Moore, Bowling Green; Evan Murr, Minnesota State; Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State

CCHA Best Defensive Forward Finalists:

Arvid Caderoth, Sr., Michigan Tech; Jackson Jutting, Sr., Bemidji State; Luke Manning, 5th Yr., St. Thomas; Connor Milburn, So., Lake Superior State

CCHA Best Defensive Defensemen Finalists:

Aiden Gallacher, Sr., Northern Michigan; Kyle Looft, 5th Yr., Bemidji State

The conference tournament continues this weekend, with Lake Superior State traveling to Bemidji State in one semifinal on Saturday, while Minnesota State visits Michigan Tech. The Conference Championship Game is set for Friday, March 22.