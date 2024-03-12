Laker and Bulldog hockey standouts recognized in CCHA postseason awards

With four teams still alive to claim the CCHA Tournament Championship, and an automatic berth to the NCAA Hockey Tournament, the league has released their all-conference and all-rookie teams, as well as naming the finalists for their individual end of season awards.
Three members of the Lake Superior State Lakers and one Ferris State Bulldog earned recognition.
ALL-CCHA 1ST TEAM
Forwards: Sam Morton, Sr., Minnesota State; Lleyton Roed, So., Bemidji State; Jared Westcott, Sr., Lake Superior State
Defensemen: Kyle Looft, 5th Yr., Bemidji State; Eric Pohlkamp, Fr., Bemidji State
Goaltender: Mattias Sholl, Jr., Bemidji State
ALL-CCHA 2ND TEAM
Forwards: Isaac Gordon, Fr., Michigan Tech; Connor Milburn, So., Lake Superior State; Lucas Wahlin, So. St. Thomas
Defensemen: Evan Murr, Fr., Minnesota State; Josh Zinger, So., Northern Michigan
Goaltender: Blake Pietila, Sr., Michigan Tech
CCHA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Forwards: Luigi Benincasa, Ferris State; Isaac Gordon, Michigan Tech; John Herrington, Lake Superior State
Defensemen: Evan Murr, Minnesota State; Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State
Goaltender: Cole Moore, Bowling Green
CCHA Forward of the Year Finalists:
Sam Morton, Sr., Minnesota State; Lleyton Roed, So., Bemidji State; Jared Westcott, Sr., Lake Superior State
CCHA Defensemen of the Year Finalists:
Kyle Looft, 5th Yr., Bemidji State; Evan Murr, Fr., Minnesota State; Eric Pohlkamp, Fr., Bemidji State
CCHA Goaltender of the Year Finalists:
Blake Pietila, Sr., Michigan Tech; Mattias Sholl, Jr., Bemidji State; Jake Sibell, Jr., St. Thomas
CCHA Rookie of the Year Finalists:
Isaac Gordon, Michigan Tech; Cole Moore, Bowling Green; Evan Murr, Minnesota State; Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State
CCHA Best Defensive Forward Finalists:
Arvid Caderoth, Sr., Michigan Tech; Jackson Jutting, Sr., Bemidji State; Luke Manning, 5th Yr., St. Thomas; Connor Milburn, So., Lake Superior State
CCHA Best Defensive Defensemen Finalists:
Aiden Gallacher, Sr., Northern Michigan; Kyle Looft, 5th Yr., Bemidji State
The conference tournament continues this weekend, with Lake Superior State traveling to Bemidji State in one semifinal on Saturday, while Minnesota State visits Michigan Tech. The Conference Championship Game is set for Friday, March 22.