Elk Rapids rolls past Roscommon to the regional final

MANCELONA - The Elk Rapids Elks jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a comfortable 57-19 regional semifinal win over Roscommon on Monday night.

The Elks led by 10 points at the end of the first quarter, and 16 points at halftime in rolling to their 11th straight victory.

Kendall Standfest led Elk Rapids on the night with a 21-point effort. Teammate Morgan Bergquist chipped in with 17 points, and Brooke Fluty added 10.

The Elks (23-2) will take on West Iron County on Wednesday night at St. Ignace High School for the regional title. Roscommon ends their season with a 17-8 overall record.