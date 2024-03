MOUNT PLEASANT— One of wrestling’s winningest coaches is stepping down following the 2023-24 season.

Tom Borrelli led the Central Michigan wrestling team to a first-place finish over the weekend in the Mid-American Conference Championships, the team’s 15th under Borrelli.

Saturday he also became a 15-time MAC Coach of the Year.

The Chippewas went 8-8 on the season and 6-1 in the MAC this season. They will hit the mats again on March 21 for the NCAA Tournament.