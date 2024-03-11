Brimley girls basketball season ends in regional semi to Munising

BRIMLEY— In Brimley Monday night, the Bays hosted the Mustangs from Munising. In the regular season, the Mustangs won both games by double digits.

After the first quarter, the Mustangs were up 7-6 and at halftime, they were up 20-17.

Munising gradually added to the lead and after three, 30-23.

The Bays never could get on track in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs pulled away with the 47-30 victory.

They will play the St. Ignace Saints Wednesday in Newberry in Region final action.

Munising’s Emmy Crisp led all scores with 19. Teammate Baily Corcoran scored 18.

For the Bays, both Ceara LeBlanc and Autumn Tremblay each had 10 points.

The Bays end the season with a 16-9 record.