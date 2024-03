MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan Chippewas women’s basketball team fell to the Akron Zips 65-57 on senior day at McGuirk Arena. The Chippewas fell behind early and just weren’t able to claw themselves back in front of Akron. Rochelle Norris led the Chippewas with 18 points, Tamara Ortiz chipped in with 12 points.

The Chippewas end the season with a 6-22 record.