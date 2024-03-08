Ludington suffers tough loss in regional final

GAYLORD - The Ludington Orioles jumped out to a quick first quarter lead in their division two regional final on Thursday night, but they could not hold on, as they fell to Kingsford 37-34.

The Orioles started the game with a 7-0 run, but the Flivvers were able to come back and take a 1-point lead at the end of the first quarter (11-10). The teams would swap the lead back and forth in the second quarter, before a late Oriole run would take them into the half with a 22-19 advantage.

The Flivvers would limit the Orioles to just 12 second-half points, including blocking a last-second shot by the Orioles to preserve the victory.

Ludington sees their season end with a 19-7 overall record. Kingsford advances to face Flint Powers Catholic in the state quarterfinal on Tuesday night in Big Rapids.