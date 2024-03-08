After 50 years, Beaverton coach Roy Johnston hangs up the red blazer with record wins

After 50 years and the MHSAA's record for wins, Roy Johnston is hanging up the red blazer

BEAVERTON — For the past 50 years, 11 presidents, over 400 players, 3 generations and 2 different gyms, Roy Johnston has been Beaverton’s boys’ basketball coach. He holds the record for the most wins in MHSAA history with 888. In those years as the head coach of the beavers’ boys’ squad, he won 21 Jack Pine Conference Championships, 17 District Titles, 6 Regional crowns, and made a semifinal appearance.

When asked about what he wanted people to remember him by Roy said.

“I want people to think that I love this town, I love this school, and I love what I did. How many people can say that they’ve been lucky enough to do that for 50 years. I’ve just been blessed. I’ve been blessed with good health, and so I had a chance to accomplish it, and I did.” Said Johnston.

Roy has achieved some incredible things over the years but when coaching for 50 years you can accomplish some one-of-a-kind things.

“Well, how many people have had the opportunity to coach their own grandkids, I had three of them that I coached and two of them became All Staters, and a third one made a critical shot that won a league championship for us. So, it’s very, very special.” Johnston said.

Roy’s assistant coach, Shad Woodruff had his first memory of Beaverton basketball when he was just eight years old.

“I remember my mom and dad and my grandparents huddled around this little radio They were listening to this game, I didn’t know what it was, but I knew it was important because they were so excited. I remember hearing Johnston and Wolf and that was my first memory of Beaverton basketball.” Said Woodruff. “You know, it’s often said around here. If you’re a boy and you grew up in Beaverton, basketball is in your blood, or at least it better be.”

Woodruff got his first coaching opportunity when Roy asked him to coach the 7th grade team at Beaverton.

“He said, I just want you to help those kids enjoy the game more at the end of the year than they do. Then he said, but the most important thing I want out of you is to make sure that you surround yourself with good people, if you surround yourself with good people, good things are going to happen. I tell you what, if you surround yourself with Beaverton people, you’re automatically around good people, so, I owe a lot of that to Roy Johnston.” Woodruff Said.

The school has not said who will be taking over for Roy, but there are some likely candidates.





