St. Ignace is heading to the state quarterfinal, beating Munising

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Region 18 Division 4 Regional Final was held in Sault Ste. Marie Thursday evening as the 19-6 St. Ignace Saints battle the 20-4, and defending state champions, Munising Mustangs.

After the first quarter, Saints were up 9-4 and at half 23-17.

At the end of the third, Saints increased the lead to 13 leading 40-27.

Advertisement

The Saints win the regional title 58-42 and now play Crystal Falls Forest Park Tuesday at 7p.m. in Gladstone in quarterfinal action.

The Saints Jonny Ingalls scored a game high 33 points with Nick Halberg chipping in 10.

For the Mustangs, Jack Dusseault led the team with 19 points. Trevor Nolan added 17.