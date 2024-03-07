Bay Reps receive special sendoff to D3 Hockey State Tournament

TRAVERSE CITY— The Traverse City Bay Reps are headed to their second state semifinal appearance since head coach Mike Matteucci took over the program in 2018. They will be going up against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers, who they’ve already met once this season. The Reps came out on top in that game, 5-2.

The Bay Reps are currently sitting at 15-8-2 on their season, earning them the No. 7 spot in division three. As for EGR, they boast a 19-5-0 record, earning them 3rd in D3, and 10th in the Super 10 standings.

This season has already been one for the books for the Bay Reps. Matteucci has surpassed his 100-win mark as the head coach, the team has taken home their first Scott Miller Tournament championship, senior Grant Lucas became the Reps’ all-time goal scorer, and senior Thomas Boynton-Fisher set the Reps’ single-season record for assists.

Alongside the team through it all, has been their parents.

“Boy, from the minute they hit the ice this season, there was definitely something special. It looked and felt like they’d all played together for so long, aside from just our seniors, even the younger kids. So, it’s just had a really special feeling all season long,” Grant Lucas’ mom, Jill Lucas said.

The seniors on this Reps squad have been playing together for about 14 years.

“They’re all great friends. It’s that’s the best thing about it, is above the team, they’re best friends,” Brooks Millar, father of senior Larson Millar said.

One set of Bay Reps’ senior parents were there the last time the team went to the state semifinals. Josh and Kandi Lannen’s son, Kamerin, was a part of the 2019 team that Matteucci led to the USA Hockey Arena.

“It’s really exciting for us to see Mike bring this team in together,” Josh Lannen said. “From the team from 2019, to this team in 2024, the way he develops the players, what he expects out of the players, how he helps and pushes the players to the to the most potential that they can give the team and the respect that he gets in return from the players- for us, it’s extra special with our history... but hopefully they can go one more step.”

The Bay Reps team was eliminated from the playoffs in last year’s quarterfinal by none other than East Grand Rapids.

“I’m proud of the whole entire team, actually, in the seniors of how they’ve stepped it up this year. And there’s not only a great hockey team, but they’re great individuals,” Ethan Coleman’s mother, Amy, said. “And it’s so sweet to see them actually getting over the hump and getting to where they wanted to go and meeting the goals that they set at the beginning of the year.”

Puck drop is set for 1:30 p.m. at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.







