Reed City knocks off Big Rapids in district semifinal

BIG RAPIDS - In a defensive battle of long-time rivals, the Reed City Coyotes scored a 39-29 division two district semifinal win over Big Rapids on Wednesday evening.

The Coyotes scored the first eight points of the game, and nearly held the Cardinals off the scoreboard in the first quarter of play.

Reed City (13-10) beat their rivals for the second time this season, and the first time since meeting back in early December. Big Rapids sees their season come to a conclusion with a 13-9 overall record.

Reed City advances to meet Ludington in the division two district championship game at Big Rapids High School on Friday night.