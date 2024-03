MANTON - The Manton Rangers topped the Manistee Mariners 60-51 in district semifinal action Wednesday night. The Rangers were led by Lauren Wilder with 33 points and Aubrey Hiller had 17, for Manistee Jayna Edmondson had 24 points.

Manton advances to the district final against Mason County Central, while Manistee’s season comes to an end with a 11-13 record.