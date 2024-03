HOUGHTON LAKE - The Sanford Meridian Mustangs are heading to the regional final after beating Beal City 62-42. The Mustangs were led by Nick Metzger with 23 points and Sawyer Moloy added 21. For Beal City, Joshua Wilson had a team-high 11 points.

Sanford Meridian will play McBain on Thursday in the regional final; Beal City’s season comes to an end with a 20-5 record and a district title.