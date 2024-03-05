Glen Lake eliminates league rival Buckley in regional semifinal

BELLAIRE — The Glen Lake Lakers topped Northwest Conference rival Buckley for the third time this season, defeating the Bears in a division four regional semifinal 76-53 on Tuesday night.

The Lakers used some hot outside shooting to build a 38-25 halftime lead that they would not relinquish in the second half.

Jacob Plamondon led the Lakers’ offensive attack, scoring 20 of his team-high 28 points in the second half. Benji Allen netted ten of his 15 points in the first half, including a breakaway dunk. Michael Houtteman added 12 points for Glen Lake, and Cooper Bufalini chipped in with 10.

Advertisement

Landon Kulawiak led Buckley offensively with a 20-point effort. Teammate Carter Williams chipped in with 13 for the Bears.

Glen Lake (21-4) advances to Thursday night’s regional final against host Bellaire. Buckley sees their season come to a close with a 15-10 overall record.