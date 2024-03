Cadillac holds off Traverse City West in regional semifinal win

GAYLORD— The Cadillac Vikings tipped off against the Traverse City West Titans in Gaylord on Tuesday night in a regional 1 semifinal matchup.

The Vikings topped the Titans 59-52.

The Titans finish their season with a 19-6 overall record.

Cadillac (23-2) will move on to the Regional 1 final on Thursday against (22-2) Muskegon.