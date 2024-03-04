Harbor Light Christian opens up districts with win over Pellston

HARBOR SPRINGS - The Harbor Light Christian Swordsmen got scoring from eight different players, as they toppled Pellston 43-24 on Monday night in the opening round of division four district play.

The Swordsmen jumped out to a 26-12 lead at the half, and built on that lead in the second half on the way to their tenth win of the season.

Valerie Maghakian led the Swordsmen with 13 points. Pellston’s Breanna Wallis led the Hornets in scoring with 13 points as well.

Harbor Light Christian (10-12) advances to face Mackinaw City in a district semifinal at Mackinaw City on Wednesday night at 6:00.