Cheboygan beats Kalkaska for second straight time, advances to district semis

PETOSKEY - Four nights after defeating Kalkaska to close out their regular season schedule, the Cheboygan Chiefs opened up their postseason with another win over the Blazers on Monday night, 38-30.

The Chiefs had a balanced scoring attack, with seven different players getting into the scorebook, with no players topping 10 points. Jaelyn Wheelock and Bella Ecker led Cheboygan with nine points apiece.

Kalkaska got an 11-point night from Lucy Hall.

Cheboygan (11-12) have won four of their last six contests, and they will advance to face Kingsley in a district semifinal at Petoskey High School on Wednesday night at 7:00.