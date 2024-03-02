Watch all of the Highlights from Sports Overtime on March 1st

District titles were on the line Friday night across northern Michigan.

BOYS BASKETBALL

McBain 50, Benzie Central 33

The Ramblers rolled past Benzie Central for the District crown. They now prepare to face Ithaca Monday in Houghton Lake.

The Huskies end their season with a 19-5 record

Beal City 58, Beaverton 36

The legendary career of Roy Johnston came to an end Friday night, as the Beavers fell to the Aggies. Beaverton finishes 12-12 in Roy Johnston’s final season.

Beal City is now 20-4, and faces Sanford-Meridian on Monday.

Cadillac 50, Mt. Pleasant 35

Cadillac cruised past Mt. Pleasant for a District Title. The Oilers end their 23-24 season at 13-11.

The Vikings got their 22nd win of an impressive campaign. They face Traverse City West Monday night.

Buckley 49, Brethren 37

Buckley outlasted Brethren Friday to claim a District title. The Bears see a familiar opponent Monday in Maple City Glen Lake, a team the lost to twice in the regular season.

Brethren finishes its season at 17-7.





Marion 56, Mason County Eastern 31

Marion clinched a Division 4 district title flying past Mason County Eastern. The Cardinals finish the season 10-15.

The Eagles improve to 15-10 and now prepare for their Regional competition.





Rudyard 55, Pickford 50

Rudyard came out on top in a close battle between two Upper Peninsula teams. Pickford ends its season with a record of 17-6.

The Bulldogs face Munising Monday night in Manistique.



