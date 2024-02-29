Buckley beats Mackinac Island, as the Lakers make the long trip downstate

BUCKLEY - The Buckley Bears beat the Mackinac Island Lakers 52-23 as both teams wrapped up their regular seasons on Thursday night. For the Lakers this was their most southern trip for a game that the school’s athletic director, Christina Alexander had experienced.

“We actually took one of the ferry boats through the straits of Mackinac to St. Ignace, and then our school bus picked us up in St. Ignace and we took our school bus down here to Buckley.” Said Alexander. ”We left the island at about 2:00 today. Got to Buckley at 6:30. We did have a stop for dinner. We did stop at Chick-Fil-A on the way. It’s a special treat for the girls.”

Mackinac Island will begin their district matchup against Petoskey St. Micheal, while Buckley will take on Mesick.