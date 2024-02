Reed City comes from behind to beat Hart, advance to District Title game

MANISTEE - The Reed City Coyotes trailed by eight at halftime but were able to fight back and beat the Hart Pirates 57-42. The Coyotes used a huge third quarter to propel themselves to victory, they were led by Marcos Ciudad-Real with 24 points and Landen Jackson had 14. For Hart Blake Weirich had 14 points.

Reed City advances to the District Final against Ludington on Friday, Hart’s season comes to an end with a 13-11 record.