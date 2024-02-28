Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart sweeps past Coleman into district title game.

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish will play for a district title on their home floor on Friday night, after they dispatched Coleman 60-25 on Wednesday night.

It was the third win for the Irish over the Comets this season.

Noah Zeien led the Irish offense with 18 points on the night. Grady Pieratt and Brody Cherry each scored 11 points for Sacred Heart, as eight different players got into the scorebook for the Irish.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (21-2) will meet Bay City All Saints on Friday night in the district championship game.