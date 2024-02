MANISTEE - The Ludington Orioles beat the Manistee Mariners 67-38 in district semifinal action Wednesday night. The Orioles got out to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Orioles were led by David Shillinger with 20 points and Gage Jones chipped in with 15. For Manistee Jacob Scharp led the way with 14 points.

Ludington will play Reed City for the district title on Friday, for Manistee their season comes to an end with an 11-13 record.