BEAL CITY - The Beal City Aggies led by just two points at the half against league rival Evart in a district semifinal on Wednesday night, but they outscored the Wildcats 46-18 in the second half to pull away for a 72-42 win.

For the Aggies, it was their third win of the season over Evart (5-16).

Beal City were led by Cayden Smith’s 19-point night. Josh Wilson and Kyle Martin each scored 14 points for the Aggies.

Beal City (19-4) will host Beaverton on Friday night in the district title game.