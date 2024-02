SAGINAW - The Alpena Wildcats jumped out to a quick start, with a 4-0 first period lead, on their way to an 8-3 division three hockey regional final victory over Gladwin.

Gladwin sees their season come a close with a 19-5-1 overall record.

Alpena (17-9) will take on the Bay Reps at the Otsego County Sportsplex in Gaylord on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.