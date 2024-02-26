Traverse City West and Cadillac win Girls Skiing State Championships

HARBOR SPRINGS - The girls ski programs at Traverse City West and Cadillac both laid claim to their sixth state championships on Monday afternoon.

Traverse City West edged out rival Traverse City Central to win the Division One State Championship at Boyne Highlands Resort. It was Traverse City West’s second consecutive state title. The Titans’ Olivia Bageris finished second in both the slalom and giant slalom races to lead the way for T.C. West. The Titans placed four skiers in the top nine of the afternoon’s slalom racing. Traverse City Central’s Quinn Gerber was third in the slalom and fourth in the giant slalom to pace the Trojans’ team effort.

Over at Nub’s Nob in the Division Two State Finals, the Cadillac Vikings showed amazing consistency racking up 36 points in both the slalom and giant slalom portions of the contest, as they defeated Harbor Springs to claim their second state championship in the past three seasons. Onalee Wallis finished second in both races for Cadillac, with teammate Avery Meyer claiming third in the slalom and fourth in the giant slalom.

On an individual note, Petoskey’s Marley Spence won both the slalom and giant slalom state championships.