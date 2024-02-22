Sault Ste. Marie beats Manistique, advances to regional final

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils hockey team ended the regular season ranked #6 in Division 3 with a 19-5-1 record. Tonight, they welcomed in the Manistique Emeralds who support an 11-13-0 record. They beat Kingsford Tuesday evening 5-2 to advance to the Regional 18 semi-final in the Soo.

Blue Devils scored first around five and a half minutes into the first when Garrett Gorsuch lasered the puck past Emerald goalie Alex Noble.

Manistique responded late in the first with a goal of its own.

Forty-one seconds left in the first, Austin Hinkson passed to Carter Levinge...he slipped the puck past Blue Devils goalie Cam Labadie to tie the game up 1-1.

Few seconds left in the second, Cale Bell scored to give the Blue Devils the 2-1 lead. Then halfway through the third, Bell scores again to give the Blue and White a more comfortable 3-1 lead.

Randen Blair scored an empty net goal late giving the Blue Devils the 4-1 win. They now play Marquette Wednesday at Big Bear Arena in the Soo in Regional 18 final action.