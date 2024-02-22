Ludington shakes off slow start to defeat Manistee

LUDINGTON - The Ludington Orioles dug themselves out of an early hole to defeat rival Manistee on Thursday night, 51-43.

The Mariners started off hot from beyond the three-point line, using an 11-2 run to close out the first quarter to take a 19-9 lead after just eight minutes of play.

From there, the Orioles’ defense would clamp down, allowing Manistee to notch just 24 more points over the remaining three quarters.

Ludington (15-6, 10-2 West Michigan Conference - Lakes Division) hosts Benzie Central in their regular season finale on Friday night. Manistee (10-12, 2-10 WMC-L) will prepare to host district play next week, taking on Big Rapids on Monday evening.