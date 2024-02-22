Bay Reps roll Cheboygan in regional semifinal

CADILLAC— The Traverse City Bay Reps faced off against the Cheboygan Chiefs on Thursday night in a regional semifinal.

The Reps came out on top convincingly, 7-1. With the win, the Reps advance to Wednesday night’s regional final against the Petoskey Northmen.

The Chiefs’ sole goal scorer on the night was senior assistant captain Jack Lane.

Lighting the lamp for the Bay Reps were Thomas Boynton-Fisher, Jake Dunphey, Lewis Walter, Lars Millar (2), and Grant Lucas (2).

Puck drop for Wednesday’s regional final is set for 5 pm at The Wex Ice Rink in Cadillac.