Lake City tops Hart to run winning streak to 18

HART - The Lake City Trojans earned a big non-conference win on Wednesday night, going on the road to defeat Hart 49-36 to extend their winning streak to 18 games.

In a matchup of two of the top teams in Division Three, the Trojans’ defense was stifling early on, as they held the Pirates to just two points in the first quarter.

Lake City (18-2) hosts Missaukee County rival McBain in their final game of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 23. Hart (14-5) will look to bounce back at home on Friday night, when they take on Holton.