Back-to-Back, Big Rapids beats Reed City to win 2nd straight CSAA Tournament Championship

REED CITY - The Big Rapids Cardinals beat the Reed City Coyotes 48-46 to capture the Central State Activities Association Championship for the 2nd straight year. It was a close game all the way through, but the Cardinals were able to pull it out in the end. Big Rapids’ Gabe Njenga had a game-high 16 points, and for Reed City Landen Jackson had 13.

Big Rapids will take on Manistee in the first round of districts, while Reed City will take on the winner of Hart and Mason County Central, these two teams could meet in the district title game.