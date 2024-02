McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers beat the Reed City Coyotes on Tuesday night 40-36, as the Ramblers earned their first non-conference win of the year. The Ramblers trailed early in the game, but were able to come back in the 2nd half.

McBain now moves to 10-9 on the season with just two games remaining, Reed City falls to 11-8, they have just one regular season game left.