Central Lake scores big while honoring past scoring leaders

CENTRAL LAKE - On a night when they unveiled a new display in the gym honoring 1,000+ point scorers in school history, the Central Lake Trojans’ boys basketball team exploded for 80 points in topping Pellston by an 80-31 count.

The Trojans overcame an early sluggish start, with the Hornets jumping out to a quick 9-3 lead in the first quarter. Central Lake led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and did not look back from there.

The two most recent additions to the 1,000-point club at Central Lake led the way for the Trojans on Tuesday night. Drayten Evans poured in 33 points on the night, while teammate Garrison Barrett added 28 points.

Advertisement

At the conclusion of their senior season this spring, their two names will join the eight names unveiled on Tuesday night, led by Michigan’s all-time scoring leader Jasmine Hines (class of 2011) with 3,304 points. Also on display now inside the Trojans’ gym: Brent Coaster - 1,862 points (class of ‘91), Mary Hopp - 1,612 points (class of ‘80), Brent Patton - 1,214 points (class of ‘07), Rob Shooks - 1,169 points (class of ‘03), Zach Light - 1,151 points (class of ‘08), Donavan Eggleston - 1,130 points (class of ‘00) and Nick Hopp - 1,109 points (class of ‘01).

Central Lake (9-13, 6-10 Ski Valley) will take on Alba in an opening round game of district play at Gaylord St. Mary on Monday, Feb. 26. Pellston travels to take on Boyne Falls on Thursday night.