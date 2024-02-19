Ludington holds Benzie Central at bay to earn road win

BENZONIA - The Ludington Orioles used stifling defense on Monday night to top Benzie Central on the road 38-19.

The Orioles held the Huskies to just seven first half points, taking a 9-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

Benzie Central would battle back in the third quarter, pulling within two points late in the quarter, but the Orioles were able to score two quick baskets to push the lead back out to seven (23-16) heading into the fourth quarter.

Ludington (14-6) travels to Muskegon Orchard View on Wednesday evening. Benzie Central (9-9) is also in action on Wednesday night, paying a visit to Manistee.