Frankfort uses quick start to score non-conference win over Baldwin

FRANKFORT - The Frankfort Panthers used a 16-2 first half run to open up a lead that they would not relinquish, as they scored an impressive 66-58 non-conference win over visiting Baldwin on Monday.

In a battle of the Panthers, Baldwin started the game with a 10-4 lead, but from that point on, Frankfort ran off a 16-2 run spanning the remainder of the first quarter and part of the second quarter to build a 20-12 lead. Frankfort would expand that lead to 33-19 at halftime.

Bryce Plesha led the way for Frankfort with 20 points. Tristin Griffin chipped in with 18 points for Frankfort, and Carter Kerby added 16.

For Baldwin, Pierre Johnson scored a team-high 15 points, with S.J. Hossler and Louie Jackson each recording 14-point efforts.

Frankfort (14-7) hosts Onekama for Senior Night on Tuesday evening. Baldwin (16-4) will look to clinch a West Michigan D League title on the road at Pentwater on Thursday night.