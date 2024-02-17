Watch the highlights from Sports Overtime for Friday, Feb. 16!

On Friday night’s version of the “Original Big Show” we brought you highlights from eight different contests across the area.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Traverse City West 59, Traverse City Central 53

Advertisement

Traverse City West completed the season sweep of their cross-town rivals from Traverse City Central, outlasting the Trojans 59-53 on Friday. The Titans won the first rivalry matchup by five points back in early January. Traverse City West (15-5, 7-2 Big North) travels to take on Benzie Central on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Traverse City Central (4-15, 3-6 BNC) is on the road at Midland Dow on the same night.

Benzie Central 41, Glen Lake 39

The Benzie Central Huskies clinched a Northwest Conference championship by coming from behind late in the fourth to defeat Glen Lake 41-39 on Friday night. Jaxon Childers put-back basket with 0:18 left in the fourth quarter gave the Huskies a 40-39 lead. Rowan Zickert led the way for Benzie Central with 12 points. The Huskies started the game with a 20-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Lakers battled back, taking the lead midway through the third quarter. Benzie would close out the third quarter strong to take a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Glen Lake would respond with six straight points to tie the game at 35. Then, later in the fourth, the Lakers would go in front on a 3-pointer by Michael Houtteman. Zickert would hit a 3-pointer later in the frame to tie the game back up at 38. After a Glen Lake free throw gave the Lakers a 1-point lead, Childers scored the final basket of the night. Benzie Central (18-2, 13-0 NWC) hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday night. Glen Lake (15-4, 10-2 NWC) travels to Suttons Bay on Tuesday.

Pine River 41, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 25

Advertisement

On the night that Pine River inducted four former standout athletes into their hall of fame, the Bucks scored a 41-25 conference win over McBain NMC on Friday. Pine River recognized Mason Powell, Willy Holmes, Anne Ndjali and Larry Baker before the varsity contest. Pine River (14-7, 11-5 Highland) closes out their regular season at home against Kalkaska on Monday night. McBain NMC (13-7, 9-6 Highland) makes the short trip to take on McBain on Monday.

Marion 58, Bear Lake 40

The Marion Eagles won the first of back-to-back games against Bear Lake to close out their regular season, 58-40 on Friday evening. The Lakers grabbed a lead early in the first, but the Eagles scored the final ten points of the first quarter to take control of the game. Braden Prielipp led Marion with 18 points. Cole Meyer chipped in with 11. Myles Harless poured in 17 for Bear Lake, with Grady Harless adding 11. Marion (11-10, 10-5 West Michigan D League) hosts the Lakers again on Thursday, Feb. 22. Bear Lake (5-15, 4-12 WMDL) hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday.

Manton 48, Lake City 44

Advertisement

Manton notched their third win in their last four outings, squeaking past Lake City 48-44 on Friday. The Rangers (9-10, 8-7 Highland) finishes off their regular season slate with a trip to Buckley on Thursday, Feb. 22. Lake City (5-15, 2-13 Highland) travels to Gaylord on Tuesday night, Feb. 20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake City 37, Manton 29

The Lake City girls basketball team earned the Highland Conference championship, by topping Manton 37-29 in a hard-fought battle on Friday. The Trojans (17-2, 14-1 Highland) have a marquee non-conference matchup, on the road at Hart on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Manton (16-4, 13-2 Highland) travels to Houghton Lake on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Advertisement

Frankfort 53, Leland 17

Frankfort moved into sole possession of third place in the Northwest Conference, by using a dominant first quarter effort to pull away from Leland on the way to a 53-17 victory. The Panthers outscored the Comets 19-1 in the first quarter. Frankfort (13-5, 7-5 NWC) hosts Swartz Creek on Saturday afternoon. Leland (9-9, 4-8 NWC) travels to take on Grand Traverse Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

HOCKEY

Traverse City Central 5, Traverse City West 3

Rivals Traverse City West and Central met on the ice on Friday night in the annual Jeff McCullough Challenge. The last time these two teams met, West handed Central their only Big North Conference loss on the season. It was senior night for the Titans, but the Trojans would be the ones on top at the end of the night 5-3 to become the outright Big North Conference champions.

Sault Ste. Marie 3, Bay Reps 0

In a matchup of state-ranked hockey teams, it was the host Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils that skated away with an impressive 3-0 victory over the Bay Reps on Friday evening. Cam Labadie earned the shutout victory in net for the Blue Devils. Randon Blair scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal late in the first period. Grady Hartman added an insurance goal in the second period. Sault Ste. Marie (18-5-1) has won eight of their last nine games, and they will close out their regular season at home on Saturday against Escanaba. The Bay Reps (15-7-2) will take on Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday in their regular season finale.