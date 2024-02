MIO - The Mio Thunderbolts came from behind to beat the Rogers City Hurons 44-39. Mio had 3 players score in double figures, as Jamison Cooper had 14, Kostas Archo had 11, and Zeke Morris had 10. For Rogers City, Jae Wenzel had 12, Justin Romerl had 11, and Isaac Lalonde had 10.

Mio improves to 8-11 on the season, while Rogers City drops to 6-12.