TRAVERSE CITY - The 2nd Annual Northern Michigan showcase took place on Saturday. The McBain Ramblers fell to Hamtramck 58-35 in the first game, and Cadillac fell to Wayne Memorial 61-46 in the second game.

McBain now has 2 losses on the year, both of those losses to division one schools, they will take on Traverse City St. Francis in their next game.

Cadillac also only has 2 losses on the season after their loss on Saturday, they will take on Reed City in their next game.