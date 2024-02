BRIMLEY - In the Eastern Upper Peninsula Thursday evening, the 10-6 Brimley Bays welcomed in the 5-12 Cedarville/Detour Islanders in girls’ basketball action.

The Islanders scored the first basket of the evening, but the Bays were too much for the Islanders winning 66-39.

The Bays host the Onaway Cardinals Monday while the Islanders travel to Harbor Springs to play the Rams.