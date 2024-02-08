Benzie Central wrestling goes back-to-back with district titles

MAPLE CITY - The Benzie Central Huskies downed host Glen Lake in the district championship match, 69-12 to win their second consecutive district title, and their fourth district title in the past six seasons.

The Huskies fell behind Glen Lake earlier in the title match, when Abraham Feeney earned a pin at 132 pounds for a 6-3 lead. Benzie Central responded by taking the next nine weight classes, five by pin, and four via voids by the Lakers. That gave Benzie Central a commanding 57-6 lead on the way to their victory.

Glen Lake, in their first year with a wrestling program since 2001, advanced to the district title game with a 40-24 win over Frankfort in the first match of the evening.

The fourth-ranked Huskies now advance to Regionals, on Wednesday, Feb. 14. They will meet Mancelona in the regional semifinal, with Roscommon taking on Whittemore-Prescott in the other semifinal at a location that is to be determined.

“It means a lot, considering that I was on the team that didn’t win a single district match at all,” said Benzie Central senior Tyrone Brouillet. “So, to win back-to-back, some pretty cool things there.”

“We have some spots that need to be fixed,” Benzie senior Ryan Kincaid said. “But, we bumped up a lot of ‘B’ guys, and I think they wrestled really well for being out there.”

“We’ve traveled all over the state looking for very tough competition to put us in a spot where we can be confident going into matches like this,” Huskies’ co-head coach Cody Van Donkelaar said. “[This is] really a proud moment for Benzie Wrestling.”