Twelve boys basketball teams land in AP state rankings for week of Feb. 5

Glen Lake boys basketball in ranked eighth in the latest AP boys basketball state rankings in Division 4.

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5) (15-1) 75

2. Detroit Cass Tech (14-1) 69

3. East Lansing (14-2) 62

4. Dearborn (17-0) 60

5. North Farmington (14-1) 48

6. Grand Rapids Northview (12-2) 47

(tie) Ann Arbor Huron (13-2) 47

8. Muskegon (11-2) 46

9. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (14-1) 40

10. Detroit U-D Jesuit (13-4) 29

Others receiving votes: Rockford 12, Saline 11, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 11, Cadillac 11, Okemos 10, Detroit Catholic Central 7, Saginaw Heritage 4, Ypsilanti Lincoln 4, Troy 3, Walled Lake Central 2, Warren De La Salle 2.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Christian (4) (14-1) 74

2. Warren Lincoln (1) (13-3) 68

3. Benton Harbor (18-0) 65

4. Romulus Summit Academy (13-2) 60

5. Whitehall (16-0) 57

6. Freeland (14-1) 42

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-4) 35

(tie) Chelsea (10-5) 35

9. Flint Powers Catholic (13-3) 34

10. Grand Rapids South Christian (11-5) 25

Others receiving votes: Kingsford 21, Saginaw 17, Adrian 15, Ferndale 11, Saginaw Arthur Hill 11, Lansing Sexton 7, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 6, Flat Rock 5, Dundee 5, Tecumseh 4, Onsted 2, Warren Fitzgerald 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Iron Mountain (4) (15-0) 74

2. Laingsburg (1) (15-0) 69

3. Niles Brandywine (13-2) 65

4. McBain (13-1) 58

5. Cass City (15-0) 51

6. North Muskegon (16-0) 48

7. Chesaning (15-0) 41

8. Riverview Gabriel Richard (14-2) 40

9. Jackson Lumen Christi (13-2) 30

10. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-2) 28

Others receiving votes: Sanford-Meridian 27, Centreville 15, Menominee 14, Clinton Township Clintondale 12, Beal City 10, Schoolcraft 6, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 4, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 4, Harbor Beach 2, Concord 1, New Haven 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (1) (12-2) 68

2. Taylor Trillium Academy (2) (15-1) 66

(tie) Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (2) (10-4) 66

4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (15-1) 64

5. Pickford (13-1) 44

6. Munising (13-3) 39

7. Hillman (15-2) 35

8. Maple City Glen Lake (11-3) 27

9. Petersburg Summerfield (14-3) 26

10. Lake Linden-Hubbell (14-2) 24

(tie) Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (12-3) 24

(tie) Saginaw Nouvel (12-3) 24

Others receiving votes: St. Ignace 23, Bellevue 22, Dryden 12, Crystal Falls Forest Park 10, Bellaire 10, Norway 6, Genesee Christian 5, Rudyard 3, Baldwin 1, Hillsdale Academy 1.