Onaway cruises past Central Lake

CENTRAL LAKE - The Onaway Cardinals continued their strong run of play, racking up their sixth win in their last seven contests with a 59-28 win over Central Lake on Tuesday night.

Onaway burst out to a quick lead, 22-4 at the end of the first quarter, and 47-11 at halftime.

Marly Szymoniak led the Cardinals in scoring with a 21-point effort. Charlotte Box added 15 for Onaway.

The Trojans were led offensively by Joelyssa Hayden’s 14 points.

Onaway (11-4, 8-4 Ski Valley) is off until Monday, Feb. 12, when they visit Brimley. Central Lake (2-12, 2-8 Ski Valley) is on the road at Antrim County rival Bellaire on Thursday night.