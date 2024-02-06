Marion cheer earns first place at Marion Invitational

MARION— Tuesday night, the Marion Eagles hosted a cheer invitational. In attendance were the Farwell, Evart, McBain, and Shepherd varsity programs.

Marion would take first place on the night with a score of 715.38.

In second, was Farwell with a total of 657.9, and third place went to Evart with a score of 649.1.

Not only did the Eagles have the highest total score on the night, but they swept all three rounds.

They are currently undefeated on the season. They will look to continue their undefeated record on Wednesday at Chippewa Hills.