McBain Northern Michigan Christian tops Evart in Highland play

EVART - McBain Northern Michigan Christian began their week that is bookended with games against Evart by topping the Wildcats 61-48 on Monday night.

Tonight’s contest was a makeup of a game that was postponed from earlier this season. The same two teams will meet in McBain this Friday.

Evart held a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Comets were able to turn things around, taking a slim 27-25 halftime lead. The Comets would break the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 20-8 to take a 47-33 advantage into the final stanza.

Ethan Bennett led the way for the Comets, pouring in 27 points on the night. Titus Johns chipped in with 10 points for NMC.

Aidan Anderson had a tremendous night in a losing effort for Evart, scoring a game-high 31 points.

McBain NMC (10-6, 6-5 Highland) travels to Houghton Lake on Wednesday evening, while Evart (3-11, 1-10 Highland) will wait to seek revenge on the road at NMC on Friday.