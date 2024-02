The Manton Rangers beat the Roscommon Bucks 51-37 in a Highland Conference clash Monday night. The Rangers were led by Lincoln Hicks with 21 points and Kaleb Musselman had 12, for Roscommon, Ben Hamina had 13 points.

Manton is now 7-9 on the season and 6-6 in the Highland Conference, Roscommon drops to 7-9 on the year and 5-7 in the conference.