CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings beat the McBain Ramblers in a non-conference girls basketball matchup Monday night. Cadillac held a 14 point lead at the half and used a big 3rd quarter to get a 58-22 win. The Vikings were led by Jazmin Angell with 17 and Madisyn Lundquist had 10, for McBain Shannon Maloney had 9.

Cadillac improves to 8-5, while McBain drops to 5-7.