McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers beat the McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets 66-35 in the battle of McBain on Thursday night. The Ramblers had the lead from the opening tip and were able to get their 7th straight win of the season.

The McBain Ramblers are now 13-1 on the season, they’ll take on Roscommon in their next matchup. McBain NMC falls to 9-6, their next game is against Evart.