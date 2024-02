MARION - The Marion Eagles beat the Manistee Catholic Central Sabers 60-36 in West Michigan ‘D’ League action Thursday night. The Eagles were led by Braden Prielipp with 15 and Gavin Prielipp had 14. For the Sabers Tyler Hallead had 10.

Marion moves to 7-10 on the year, while Manistee Catholic Central drop to 4-12.