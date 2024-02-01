Cadillac wrestlers edge Reed City to claim 131 Showdown

CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings went down to the wire, just eking past Reed City in the final match of the night 37-36 to claim the 131 Showdown.

Earlier in the evening, the Vikings earned a hard-fought 39-33 win over Pine River.

In the second match of the evening, Reed City would top the Bucks 54-30, setting up the showdown with Cadillac.

All three teams will now gear up for the start of the MHSAA state team playoffs, with districts getting underway on Wednesday, Feb. 7 for Cadillac and Reed City. Pine River will compete in districts on Thursday, Feb. 8.